Community Foundation of Sarasota County Launches Upgraded Platform for The Giving Partner

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has launched an upgraded platform for The Giving Partner, an online resource and database connecting the community with more than 800 local nonprofit organizations, to better share trendlines from the nonprofit sector to strengthen the community. The launch lays the groundwork for improved efficiency and capabilities ahead of the 2020 Giving Challenge, a 24-hour giving event that since 2012 has collectively raised more than $40 million to benefit local nonprofits. With the improved platform, nonprofit organizations with current profiles will be able to more effectively share their impact through an expanded, in-depth program section that shares an organization’s impact more clearly, in addition to a clean design with streamlined navigation. Moreover, a key aspect of the new platform’s functionality is its seamless connectivity with the 2020 Giving Challenge (set for April 28-29, 2020), allowing nonprofits to manage their own dashboards during the event and all year long.