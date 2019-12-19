Children First Receives More Than $45,000 in Grants

Children First recently received more than $45,000 from local charitable foundations. The funds will be used to support scholarships for high-risk children and classes and workshops at the agency’s Families First Institute. Children First received $20,000 from the Harry Sudakoff Foundation; $15,000 from the Bernard & Mildred Doyle Charitable Trust; $10,000 from the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Foundation; $1,000 from the Heron Creek Community Foundation; and $750 from the India Benton Lesser Foundation.