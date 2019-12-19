DreamLarge, BLVD Bike Rides to Host Holiday Ride Today

BLVD Bike Rides' summer ride. Image: Courtesy Photo

After a successful inaugural launch this summer, DreamLarge is continuing its BLVD Bike Rides program with a holiday ride in downtown Sarasota today at 5:30 p.m. The free event is open to all, and aims to bring locals together while enjoying a fun bike ride in downtown Sarasota. Attendees are encouraged to come ready to ride in their favorite holiday flare and decorate their bikes. The ride will be led by BLVD Bike Rides tour guide John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, and include a stop at 99 Bottles Taproom & Bottle Shop for drinks. Free bike rentals will also be available to those who need them through a partnership with Endless Summer Eco Tours and Rentals. A limited run of specially designed BLVD Bike Rides t-shirts will be available for purchase, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly towards buying bikes for those in need this holiday season. Those interested can register and reserve bikes here and meet in the DreamLarge Yard, 600 Central Ave., Sarasota, at 5:30 p.m. The ride will begin at 6:15 p.m.