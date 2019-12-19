Best of the Year
5 Real Estate Stories Worth Noting in 2019
From a new downtown Sarasota condo project to more growth in Lakewood Ranch, here’s a look at recent real estate news we covered.
Lakewood Ranch Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Housing Starts
Lakewood Ranch’s 1,467 new home starts in Q3 exceeded those of other communities in Florida, including The Villages, as well as those in Las Vegas, Arizona and California.
Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land from the Sarasota Kennel Club
JBCC Development purchased part of the Kennel Club's parking lot; to date no plans for the property have been announced.
DeMarcay Condo Project Sets Groundbreaking Date
Another upscale condo project for South Palm Avenue, this one preserving the historic facade of the former cigar factory that stood on the property.
Taylor Morrison Announces Plans for 1,750-Home Community in Lakewood Ranch
Azario Lakewood Ranch will be located off State Road 64 on Lorraine Road in east Manatee County.
Talon Preserve Coming to Palmer Ranch, New Model Homes in Lakewood Ranch and The Founders Club, and more
Not all the region's growth is happening in Lakewood Ranch; here are a few other projects.