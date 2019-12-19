5 Real Estate Stories Worth Noting in 2019

Lakewood Ranch’s 1,467 new home starts in Q3 exceeded those of other communities in Florida, including The Villages, as well as those in Las Vegas, Arizona and California.

JBCC Development purchased part of the Kennel Club's parking lot; to date no plans for the property have been announced.

Another upscale condo project for South Palm Avenue, this one preserving the historic facade of the former cigar factory that stood on the property.

Azario Lakewood Ranch will be located off State Road 64 on Lorraine Road in east Manatee County.

Not all the region's growth is happening in Lakewood Ranch; here are a few other projects.