  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Best of the Year

5 Homes We Loved in 2019

From a midcentury modern masterpiece to a ‘60s Southgate ranch, here are 5 great homes we covered this year.

By Ilene Denton 12/19/2019 at 10:41am

Victor Lundy's famed Herron House

Image: Brian Soko

Victor Lundy’s Herron House is a Timeless Example of the Sarasota School of Architecture

An icon of midcentury modern architecture, the Herron House only gets better as it ages. 

 

A Laurel Park Bungalow Gets a Modern Makeover

We love the sensitive reno, and we're crazy for the gardens.

 

Home Tour: A ‘60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

Southgate is cool again, as evidenced by this groovy ranch redo.

 

Home Tour: Peek Inside ‘The House of Beautiful Sunsets’ on Manasota Key

The epitome of the elegant beach compound.

 

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote The Black Stallion is Finally for Sale

A great opportunity for someone looking to restore a Sarasota School of Architecture gem.

Filed under
real estate news
