Best of the Year
5 Homes We Loved in 2019
From a midcentury modern masterpiece to a ‘60s Southgate ranch, here are 5 great homes we covered this year.
Victor Lundy’s Herron House is a Timeless Example of the Sarasota School of Architecture
An icon of midcentury modern architecture, the Herron House only gets better as it ages.
A Laurel Park Bungalow Gets a Modern Makeover
We love the sensitive reno, and we're crazy for the gardens.
Home Tour: A ‘60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century
Southgate is cool again, as evidenced by this groovy ranch redo.
Home Tour: Peek Inside ‘The House of Beautiful Sunsets’ on Manasota Key
The epitome of the elegant beach compound.
The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote The Black Stallion is Finally for Sale
A great opportunity for someone looking to restore a Sarasota School of Architecture gem.