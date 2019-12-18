Women’s Council of Realtors – Manatee Installs 2020 Officers

The Women’s Council of Realtors – Manatee recently held its 2020 officer installation. The following officers will serve a one-year term: Elise Jakub (SaraBay Suncoast Realty, Inc.), president; Vicky Huberty (RE/MAX Alliance Group), president-elect; Gayle Goodfriend (Lending Hand Mortgage Corp.), treasurer; Kelly Barrett (Barrett Realty), secretary; Tina Darling (IAS Marketing Services), director of membership; and Elizabeth Reynolds (Next Home Excellence), programs director. Christine Claxton (SaraBay Suncoast Realty, Inc.) will serve as governing board liaison.