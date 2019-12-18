  1. Home & Real Estate
Women’s Council of Realtors – Manatee Installs 2020 Officers

The new officers will serve a one-year term.

By Staff 12/18/2019 at 12:52pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Women’s Council of Realtors – Manatee recently held its 2020 officer installation. The following officers will serve a one-year term: Elise Jakub (SaraBay Suncoast Realty, Inc.), president; Vicky Huberty (RE/MAX Alliance Group), president-elect; Gayle Goodfriend (Lending Hand Mortgage Corp.), treasurer; Kelly Barrett (Barrett Realty), secretary;  Tina Darling (IAS Marketing Services), director of membership; and Elizabeth Reynolds (Next Home Excellence), programs director. Christine Claxton (SaraBay Suncoast Realty, Inc.) will serve as governing board liaison.

