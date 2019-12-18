Feasts of the Seven Fishes, Christmas Day Brunch and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Bonefish Grill's Winter White Cosmo. Image: Courtesy Photo

Tuesday, Dec. 24

All three Mattison's locations will be hosting Chef Paul Mattison's traditional Italian-American Christmas Eve dinner. Enjoy locally sourced seafood as part of an appetizing multi-course meal. Prices and menu for the festive feast vary by location. Visit the Mattison's website for more information.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Bevardi's Salute! Restaurant is serving a seven-course meal on Christmas Eve. Guests are invited to choose their own appetizer and desert while the Feast of the Seven Fishes proper includes steamed mussels, fried calamari, mahi-mahi ceviche and more. Tickets are $45 per person. For reservations, visit their website or call (941) 365-1020.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25

The chefs at Eliza Ann's Coastal Kitchen are busy preparing a special banquet to celebrate the season on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fare includes small plates such as fried calamari or crab arancini, specialty pasta dishes like lobster amatriciana and main plates including Florida cacciucco. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (941) 238-6262.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Head to Viento at Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key this Christmas Day for a tasty brunch. On top of continental breakfast offerings, there will be an omelet station, a cold bar with seafood and a carving station with options such as leg of lamb and honey glazed ham. Brunch is $49.99 for adults and $24.99 for children under 12. Add bottomless mimosas for an additional $15. For reservations call (855) 335-1102.

Special Bonus: Where to Find Your Holiday Spirits

The master mixologists over at Pangea Alchemy Lab have whipped up some cozy cocktails for the holiday season. Try Sugar Plums Dancing, a gin and vodka medley fused with lemon and plum, or the Nutcracker Suite, a butterscotch bourbon concoction with pecan, ginger and walnut flavors. Also available is N.O.G., a creamy egg nog drink with rum and spices, and the Heat Miser, a cinnamon- and habanero-infused tequila.

Bonefish Grill rolls out chic holiday libations this year with cocktails as pleasant to look at as they are to drink. Try the Treasure Chest Old Fashion, a bourbon staple served up as pirate's treasure or the Winter White Cosmo, featuring vodka with notes of St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime garnished with floating cranberries. Sip with style.

If you haven't had the opportunity to visit Sage yet, a holiday cocktail provides the perfect opportunity. Among their offerings, they have The Chai Who Loved Me, a spin on the traditional hot buttered rum mix, featuring slow drip chai, Jamaican rum, earl grey bitters and CBD-infused vanilla honey. Visit the rooftop bar to try The Mad King, which stars Great King Street Glasgow scotch with lemon, ginger and turmeric notes.

The restaurant and bar at The Ritz-Carlton is no stranger to delicious drinks. This holiday season, Jack Dusty is offering a classic Hot Toddy—scotch or bourbon with lemon, honey and mulling spices that will keep you warm on chilly evenings. Or try the restaurant's Winter Bubbles celebration, where wine typically sold only by the bottle will be poured by the glass. Cheers.