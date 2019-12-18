Education Foundation of Sarasota County Names Chief Development Officer

Diana L. Dill Image: Courtesy Photo

Diana L. Dill has joined the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EFSC) as its chief development officer. In her new role, Dill will serve as the principal fundraising officer for the EFSC. She will be responsible for the oversight, planning and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising program that secures significant financial resources. This includes managing all major gift functions, planned and annual giving, special campaigns, and fundraising events. Most recently, Dill was regional development officer and vice president of development for Feeding America's 10-county local affiliates, including Meals on Wheels and Food Bank of Manatee.