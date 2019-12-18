DeSantis, Health and Human Services Secretary Announce Advancement of Prescription Drug Import Plan

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs CS/HB 19 at The Villages earlier this year. Image: Courtesy Governor's Press Office

Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary Alex Azar announced the advancement of the Trump administration’s plan to allow prescription drug importation from Canada to multiple states, including Florida. The announcement follows DeSantis’ signing of the CS/HB 19 bill earlier this year, which created a program to safely import FDA-approved prescription drugs from abroad. Both programs establish eligibility criteria for the types of prescription drugs that may be imported, as well as the entities that can export or import prescription drugs, such as a pharmacist, a wholesaler, or another state or non-federal governmental entity.