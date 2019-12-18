Blake Trauma Center Receives Verification From American College of Surgeons

Bradenton's Blake Medical Center has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee (VRC), an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This verification recognizes the trauma center's dedication to providing care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the COT's consultation/verification program for hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, including the pre-hospital phase through the rehabilitation process.