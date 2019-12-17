  1. Home & Real Estate
Flower Power

Sarasota Orchid Society Hosts Annual Orchids in Paradise Show

Orchids in Paradise is perfect for avid collectors and hobbyist alike.

By Shelby Schwartz 12/17/2019 at 8:47am

Image: KAI OBERHÄUSER

The fascinating world of orchids will be on display at the Sarasota Orchid Society’s Orchids in Paradise show Jan. 4 and 5.

The show is meant for avid orchid enthusiasts, professional collectors and budding hobbyists alike. Visitors can “most likely expect to find satisfaction, enjoyment, therapy and passion," says Orchid Society president Marta Hudson. "They can also learn by participating in the various workshop topics, but surely they will expect to buy orchids that look beautiful in their home so they can show their friends and family.” 

Workshops, subject to change, will include learning how to build a plant collection in Sarasota’s climate, deciding how to purchase the right orchid, learning how to care for the common indoor Phalaenopsis orchid, a growth and rebloom Q&A, identifying the difference between a species and hybrid, and knowing how to repot in the best container. 

Most people are familiar with the Phalaenopsis orchids commonly seen in flower shops and grocery stores. The Orchid in Paradise show will highlight many other species and hybrids, including cattleyas (showy corsage orchids), paphiopedilums (lady slipper orchids), oncidiums (dancing lady orchids), dendrobiums (antelope or cane type) and vandas with their amazing long roots.

If you admire orchids, but don’t know much about them outside of the box store variety, then Orchids in Paradise’s colorful and exotic display will surely capture your attention. For collectors, the show servers as a great opportunity to seek out coveted species and check off your orchid wish list. “There is an orchid for every budget and personality,” says Hudson.

The Orchids in Paradise show is Saturday Jan. 4- Sunday Jan. 5 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail. Saturday hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5. Visit Sarasota Orchid Society’s website to learn more.

