Visit Sarasota County Names New Meeting Sales Manager

Amanda Walker Image: Courtesy Photo

Visit Sarasota County (VSC) has promoted Amanda Walker to meeting sales manager. In her new position, Walker will help the tourism bureau better identify, attract and entertain conferences, meetings and groups, resulting in extended stays, large bookings, and an upsurge in first-time visitors to the area. Hired as VSC's leisure group sales manager in 2018, Walker secured accommodations and community activities for the social, military, educational, religious and fraternal groups market, as well as for weddings and travel agents, contributing to more than $11 million dollars in economic impact to the area. Prior to VSC, Walker was employed with The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota sales department.