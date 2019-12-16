SRQ Traffic Growth Continues With 52 Percent Increase in November 2019

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) passenger traffic set an all-time record for the month of November, with 182,607 passengers traveling through the airport. Traffic for November 2019 was up 52 percent over November of 2018, and year-to-date passenger numbers are up 42 percent, with 1,738,935 passengers using the airport so far this year. SRQ also begins several new seasonal flights this month: Sun Country starts nonstop seasonal service from SRQ to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) this Thursday, Dec. 19, and Delta will bring back seasonal service to New York’s JFK airport this Saturday, Dec. 21. Additionally, Allegiant will start nonstop service from SRQ to Allentown, PA (ABE) on Feb. 13. The airport now has a total of nine airlines providing nonstop service to 39 destinations.