'Lights in Bloom' Named to USA Today Top 10 List

The wishing tree at Selby Gardens' Lights in Bloom. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens has announced that its Lights in Bloom holiday attraction is a winner in the 2019 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. USA Today announced that Lights in Bloom made the top 10 list at ninth place out of a field of 20 nominees from around the country. Lights in Bloom was selected as a nominee in November by an expert panel, and the public voted for the finalists. Lights in Bloom is on view select nights beginning Dec. 14, 2019 through Jan. 4, 2020.