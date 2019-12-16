  1. Arts & Entertainment
Former U.S. Ambassador Highlights New USF Sarasota-Manatee Diversity Lecture Series

Eric S. Rubin is the former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria.

By Staff 12/16/2019 at 7:21pm

Image: Shutterstock

Eric S. Rubin, the former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria, kicks off USF Sarasota-Manatee’s Diversity Lecture Series on Jan. 16. Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association and a veteran of global foreign policy assignments, will lead off the series, speaking on the topic of “Diplomacy: Our First Line of Defense.” USFSM’s Office of Global Engagement and the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion are partnering to host the lecture, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at USFSM’s Selby Auditorium. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and reception. The event is free with registration and open to the public.

