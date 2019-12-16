David Bullock Named Interim CEO of Sarasota EDC

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County announced today that the interim CEO of the organization will be former Longboat Key town manager David Bullock. Before that, he was Sarasota County deputy county administrator for 14 years; previous to public service, he was in private consulting in Virginia and ran a small construction company. Mark Huey, CEO and president of the EDC for the past eight years, announced his resignation on Dec. 5, but is working through the end of December to help in the transition process.