Joe and Barbara Najmy Receive John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award

Barbara and Joe Najmy Image: Courtesy Photo

Local business and philanthropic leaders Joe and Barbara Najmy were recently awarded the John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund. The annual award was named for John Clarke, a man whose dedication to humanitarian ideals have perpetuated the high ethical, moral and professional standards that epitomize his life. Individuals who receive the award have made outstanding, sustained and unselfish contributions to community enrichment and whose commitment and dedication exemplify the ideal of service to the community. The Najmys have been active in giving and fundraising at the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Easterseals of Southwest Florida, State College of Florida, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Manatee Community Foundation, and the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.