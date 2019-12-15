Gulf Coast Builders Exchange Members Donate to Women's Rehabilitation Facility

Jessica Zeilman, director of outreach and media at Prodigal Daughters; Darrell Turner, marketing director of the west coast division for Current Builders Constructors; and Denise Gattuso, founder and executive director of Prodigal Daughters. Image: Courtesy Photo

Several members of the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange (GCBX), a not-for-profit trade organization, are providing $25,000 of pro bono in-kind services to help renovate an existing 3,657-square-foot duplex for Prodigal Daughters, a Christian rehabilitation facility for women suffering from addiction, human trafficking and abuse. During the two-month renovation, GCBX members and other community partners are rezoning the property to take in more occupants, AND providing painting and project management services, replacing rotten wood throughout the building, making cash contributions and installing new sinks, countertops and windows.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida ranks third in U.S. in human trafficking cases reported by states in 2018, behind only California and Texas; Since September 2019, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office recorded 494 overdoses and 57 overdose deaths for the year so far. That number is up from 362 overdose calls and 33 deaths in all of 2018. Prodigal Daughters works with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Free Manatee, Department of Children and Family Services, The Safe Children’s Coalition, Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center, Your Life Matters Project, Centerstone and The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, as well as other community businesses, ministries and government entities.