  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Delivers a Sweet Holiday Package with Handle with Care

Jason Odell Williams' romantic comedy is a little bit funny, a little bit sad.

By Kay Kipling 12/15/2019 at 4:00pm

Anat Cogan and Marina Re in Handle with Care.

Image: Matthew Holler

Handle with Care, now onstage at Florida Studio Theatre’s Keating Theatre, is a pretty good choice for a production at this holiday time of year. It’s sweet, a little bit touching, a little bit funny, and though it’s not tied that much to the Christmas season other than that the action takes place Dec. 23 and 24 in a past year, it definitely carries a message of love and understanding.

The understanding takes a while in coming. When the curtain rises we first see Ayelet (Anat Cogan), a young Israeli woman, shouting in a foreign language at a befuddled delivery truck driver named Terrence (Mat Leonard). Facing off against each other in a Virginia motel room that’s as generic as they come, he doesn’t understand a word of what she’s saying, but he gets just enough to figure she’s speaking “Jewish” (Hebrew, in fact), so he summons an old buddy, Josh (Michael Zlabinger), to help him out.

Michael Zlabinger and Mat Leonard

Image: Matthew Holler

Not that Josh is a very observant Jew, and his Hebrew is strictly of the bar mitzvah variety. But a lot of the fun in Jason Odell Williams’ piece (with the Hebrew written by his wife, Charlotte Cohn) comes as the American men try to communicate with Ayelet and vice versa, through gestures, facial expressions, the occasional common word and a dash or two of Hollywood movie references that everyone seems to know.

It turns out that Terrence, who’s well-meaning but not the sharpest knife in the drawer, has lost a very important package, and that’s what Ayelet is so upset about. But in the course of the evening, we see that her feelings run deeper than just that frustration, especially as we see her connect with the grandmother (Marine Re) with whom she’s been traveling. And we also learn that Josh has suffered a loss of his own, one that he so far hasn’t made much progress recovering from.

Meanwhile, the snow is falling outside the motel room window, and it looks like they could all be here for a while.

Under the direction of Jason Cannon, we get to know and like these characters, even while Handle with Care never goes overboard on any dramatic moments. Leonard has a nice goofy touch as Terrence, and Cogan and Re have good rapport as grandmother and granddaughter, each in her own way longing for love. (In their scenes with each other, they speak English so we understand them.)

And we slowly watch Zlabinger’s Josh warm up from his initial prickly attitude at being summoned for what he assumes is a setup date; it’s pleasant to watch him and Cogan learn a good deal about each other in a short amount of time, and discover that language difficulties need not stand in their way.

Handle with Care is anything but showy or splashy. But it is a holiday package most audiences will enjoy opening. It continues onstage through March 8; for tickets, call 366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.

Filed under
florida studio theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Good Deeds

Darwin Brewing Company Partners With Grocery Stores, Distributors to Support Mote

12/15/2019 By Staff

Finally

New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

12/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Hello Kitty Food Truck, a Beer Festival and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

12/11/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Rescue Mission

Taste of Asia Nearly Closed Down for Good. Thank Goodness It Didn’t

12/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Delivers a Sweet Holiday Package with Handle with Care

12/15/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed Opens at The Ringling

12/13/2019 By Kay Kipling

Education

Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Launches 49th Season

12/12/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Sweet spot

Sample Exotic Candies From Around the World at This Colorful Sarasota Shop

12/06/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Insider's Guide

The Ultimate Guide to What to Eat, See, Do and Enjoy in Sarasota and Beyond

12/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

12/13/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Realtor Association Installs 2020 Officers, Directors

12/13/2019 By Staff

Awards

Barry Grooms Receives Realtor Association's 'Distinguished Service Award'

12/12/2019 By Staff

MOD World

Check Out This Sarasota MOD Weekend Video Wrap-Up

12/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Good Deeds

Darwin Brewing Company Partners With Grocery Stores, Distributors to Support Mote

12/15/2019 By Staff

Education

Million-Dollar Gift Benefits Sarasota County Schools Teachers

12/15/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange Members Donate to Women's Rehabilitation Facility

12/15/2019 By Staff

Awards

Joe and Barbara Najmy Receive John A. Clarke Humanitarian of the Year Award

12/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

Florida Cancer Specialists Opens New $16 Million Lakewood Ranch Location

12/10/2019 By Staff

Gettin' Hygge With It

Five Finds to Up Your Cozy Quotient This Winter

12/02/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Müv-ing Up

A Retired Lakewood Ranch Executive Is a Major Player in the Smoking-Hot Cannabis Industry

12/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to Host Health and Wellness Expo

12/02/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe