Darwin Brewing Company Partners With Grocery Stores, Distributors to Support Mote

Darwin Brewing Company Image: Gene Pollux

Darwin Brewing Company has partnered with Southeastern Grocers, Winn Dixie stores and Gold Coast Eagle Distributing to support Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. For every six-pack purchased of the brewery's Revival Session IPA or its Leatherback Lager, a donation will be made to Mote for cleanup and restoration of waterways and coral reefs. The beers are on shelves at local Winn Dixie stores now, and will be available to purchase statewide in January 2020.