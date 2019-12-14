Traffic Lanes Open on St. Armands Circle Following Roadwork

St. Armands Circle Image: Shutterstock

Friday, Dec. 13, was expected to be the last day for lane closures to St. Armands Circle due to work on the city's new Coon Key Multi-Use Recreational Trail (MURT). Work for the project will continue along John Ringling Boulevard; however, crews expect to accomplish that work without extended lane closures.

The city is constructing a 10-foot-wide, multi-use trail that extends from the Coon Key Bridge to St. Armands Circle. The trail will provide an improved, safer multi-modal transportation option for pedestrians and bicyclists that connects the barrier islands with downtown and the future extension of the Legacy Trail. The project also includes the replacement of a 16-inch water main on the north side of the road, storm drain replacement and the installation of three bus shelters. The entire project is expected to take about 11 months to complete. The total project cost is $1.89 million, with about $830,000 funded by a Florida Department of Transportation grant.