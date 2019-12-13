  1. Home & Real Estate
Realtor Association Installs 2020 Officers, Directors

Seven award-winners were also recognized.

By Staff 12/13/2019 at 9:52am

Newly installed RASM officers Alex Krumm, Georgina Clamage, David Clapp, Amy Worth and Adam Chicoine

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee installed its 2020 officers and directors and recognized seven award-winners earlier this month. Incoming president David Clapp, a broker manager with RE/MAX Alliance Group, also presented the association’s 2020 strategic plan: member engagement, public relations, professional development, advocacy and professionalism.

The newly installed officers are president David Clapp, RE/MAX Alliance Group; president-elect Adam Chicoine, RE/MAX Alliance Group; treasurer Georgina Clamage, Michael Saunders & Company; secretary Alex Krumm, NextHome Excellence; and immediate past president Amy Worth, RE/MAX Platinum Realty. The 2020 directors are Michael Bruno, Jody Carlson, Jaymie Carter, Michelle Crabtree, Cor Donovan, Lee Forbes, Bill Furst, Sharon Gould, Melinda Gray, Mike Holland, Debbie Judge, Maryellen Paterson, Roger Piro, Brian Tresidder, Tony Veldkamp and Steve Zeris. Seven members were also recognized for their contributions and achievements in 2019: Denise Oyler, Tony Veldkamp,  Barry Grooms, Alexandria Twigg, Derek Patti and Bree Carotti.

