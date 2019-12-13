Moran Chosen as 2020 Sarasota County Commission Chair

Michael Moran Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners selected Michael Moran, District 1, as chair and Alan Maio, District 4, as vice-chair for 2020. Christian Ziegler, District 2, will serve as pro tem. The chair presides at commission meetings. The commissioners voted to select the positions, which are effective Jan. 1. Both votes were unanimous. Current chair Charles Hines, District 5, will continue serving in that role for the remainder of 2019. Moran currently serves as the vice chair. He was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016.

