JMX Brands Makes Furniture Today's Leading E-Tailers List

Some of JMX’s offerings include furniture like this bedroom set. Image: Evan Sigmund

Sarasota-based online retailer JMX Brands, parent company of DutchCrafters Amish Furniture, has been named a 2019 "Leading E-Tailer" by weekly trade publication Furniture Today. This marks the fifth time the company has made the list, which recognizes 23 online and home furnishings retailers within three categories: over $1 billion, between $100 million, and less than $100 million. The small business, founded by Jim and Linse Miller to connect people to handpicked products with exceptional service, had estimated total sales of $10 million to $14.9 million in 2018. JMX Brands has also ranked on the Internet Retailer "Next 1,000" list and was named a Business Observer Top 500 company.