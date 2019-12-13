Kite, 1975 by Syd Solomon. Copyright Estate of Syd Solomon. Image: Courtesy Berry Campbell

Prior to the public opening of the exhibition Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed, at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art this Sunday, Dec. 15, events open to museum members provided a preview of this retrospective of the work of the longtime Sarasota artist.

Windscape (Great Barrier Reef Series), 1958. Copyright Estate of Syd Solomon Image: Courtesy Berry Campbell

Solomon lived and created here for many years, including a long stint at the home and studio on Midnight Pass Road he shared with his wife Annie. He’s famed for his abstract paintings, often involving nature, the beach, wind, the shoreline and more. But the exhibit also allows museumgoers the chance to see earlier works, some figurative, some portraits, and to learn more about Solomon’s background. Both his time spent as a camouflage artist during World War II (concealing Allied planes and troops to prevent enemy attack) and as a commercial artist (creating sign lettering and graphic design) are on view here, along with personal photos and items from the vast Solomon family archive.

Silent World, 1961. Museum purchase, 1962. Image: Courtesy The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

The exhibit, brought together by the museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art Ola Wlusek with much support and input from the artist’s son, Mike Solomon, continues in the Searing Galleries through April 26. An all-day symposia on Feb. 14 will discuss the artist’s influences, his relationship with the Ringling Museum of the decades and more.

Mike Solomon speaking at the exhibition's VIP Members' Preview. Image: Staff

For more info about the exhibit, visit ringling.org. To learn more about Solomon's career here in Sarasota, take a look at our story here.