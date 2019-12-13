Preview
Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed Opens at The Ringling
The retrospective of the longtime Sarasota artist's work opens this weekend.
Prior to the public opening of the exhibition Syd Solomon: Concealed and Revealed, at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art this Sunday, Dec. 15, events open to museum members provided a preview of this retrospective of the work of the longtime Sarasota artist.
Solomon lived and created here for many years, including a long stint at the home and studio on Midnight Pass Road he shared with his wife Annie. He’s famed for his abstract paintings, often involving nature, the beach, wind, the shoreline and more. But the exhibit also allows museumgoers the chance to see earlier works, some figurative, some portraits, and to learn more about Solomon’s background. Both his time spent as a camouflage artist during World War II (concealing Allied planes and troops to prevent enemy attack) and as a commercial artist (creating sign lettering and graphic design) are on view here, along with personal photos and items from the vast Solomon family archive.
The exhibit, brought together by the museum’s curator of modern and contemporary art Ola Wlusek with much support and input from the artist’s son, Mike Solomon, continues in the Searing Galleries through April 26. An all-day symposia on Feb. 14 will discuss the artist’s influences, his relationship with the Ringling Museum of the decades and more.
For more info about the exhibit, visit ringling.org. To learn more about Solomon's career here in Sarasota, take a look at our story here.