All Faiths Food Bank Receives $165,000 in Grants

All Faiths Food Bank recently received $165,000 grant a trio of foundations: $105,000 from The Stone Foundation in support of the Mobile Farm Market, Backpacks and Veterans Pantry programs; $40,000 from Harry Sudakoff Foundation in support of the Backpacks and School Pantry Programs; and $20,000 from the Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Foundation in support of the Mobile Pantry and Mobile Farm Market programs. The Backpacks program provides students with nutritious snacks over the weekend and holidays. The School Pantry program provides fresh produce, meats and groceries to families at schools. The Mobile Farm Markets program distributes fresh produce in our community, and the Mobile Pantry Program (including the Veterans Pantry every second and fourth Tuesday of the month) provides access to fresh produce, meats and groceries to those in need.