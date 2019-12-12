  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 12-18

Lights in Bloom at Selby Gardens, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Van Wezel, and more.

By Ilene Denton 12/12/2019 at 11:14am

The Lights in Bloom wishing tree.

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens Lights in Bloom

Dec. 14-Jan. 4

More than 2 million multicolored lights illuminate the botanical gardens during this hugely popular holiday celebration. USA Today named it one of the top 20 botanical garden light displays in the country. Live music and plenty of food, too, and if you go before Christmas Eve, you’ll get a chance to chat with Santa. Do yourself a favor, park at the nearby Sarasota Friendship Center and let a trolley take you to and from the gardens. Want more area holiday events? Check out our Ultimate Sarasota Holiday Event Calendar here.

 

34th annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Dec. 14

Another beloved holiday tradition: brightly decorated boats will cross Sarasota Bay and tool around Bayfront Park to the delight of hundreds of parade-goers. Marina Jack is the sponsor. 

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Dec. 13-15

Feel the earth move under your feet at the first notes of a Carole King tune? Was Tapestry the soundtrack of your youth? Then hotfoot it to the Van Wezel this weekend to catch one of five performances of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical based on the life and songs of the legendary singer/songwriter. We will see you there.

FST Presents Handle With Care

Dec. 11-March 8

Just in time for the holidays, Florida Studio Theatre presents this gentle cross-cultural romantic comedy, hailed as “hilarious and heartwarming” by The New York Times.

Sarasota Polo Club Season Begins 

Dec. 15

Opening day at the Sarasota Polo Club is here, so grab a picnic and head to Lakewood Ranch for the Game of Kings. You can find a complete season schedule here. And while you're at it, read how Sarasota has become a destination for the equestrian set here

Son Luna y Jóvenes Zapateadores: ¡Vívelo!

Dec. 12-14

The Mexican musical ensemble Son Luna and the dance troupe Jóvenes Zapateadores present a high-energy evening of folkloric dance, contemporary Spanish dance and African-inspired movements. Part of the Ringling Art of Performance series in the Historic Asolo Theater.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

¡Vívelo! by Son Luna y Jóvenes Zapateadores

7:30 PM Historic Asolo Theatre

¡Vívelo! merges different rhythms and dance styles such as folkloric dance, contemporary, Spanish dance and African-inspired movements. Part of The Ringling'...

Theater

"Handle With Care"

Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre presents a cross-cultural romantic comedy that's generations in the making.

Theater

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about singer/songwriter Carole King's inspiring rise to stardom.

Special Events

Selby Gardens Lights in Bloom 2019

$20 Members; $25 Non-Members; Children ages 5 – 12 $7; Kids under 5 Free Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens lights up the holiday season with Lights In Bloom, with over 2 million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways.

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Finally

New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

1:48pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Hello Kitty Food Truck, a Beer Festival and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

12/11/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Rescue Mission

Taste of Asia Nearly Closed Down for Good. Thank Goodness It Didn’t

12/09/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Giving grapes

What to Buy for the Wine Lover in Your Life This Holiday Season

12/06/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Photographs and Memories

A Major Gift to The Ringling

2:27pm By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 12-18

11:14am By Ilene Denton

Lectures

Dr. Sylvia Earle to Speak at Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

12/11/2019 By Staff

'Tis the Season

Your Ultimate Sarasota Holiday Event Calendar

12/10/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Sweet spot

Sample Exotic Candies From Around the World at This Colorful Sarasota Shop

12/06/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Insider's Guide

The Ultimate Guide to What to Eat, See, Do and Enjoy in Sarasota and Beyond

12/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Gettin' Hygge With It

Five Finds to Up Your Cozy Quotient This Winter

12/02/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

MOD World

Check Out This Sarasota MOD Weekend Video Wrap-Up

12/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Kolter Group Announces Topping Out of The Ritz-Carlton Residences

12/09/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

A Casey Key Estate Sells for $8.75 Million

12/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

What Your Money Can Buy

What $2.7 Million Will Buy You on Holmes Beach

12/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Philanthropy

Community Day School Receives $500,000 Gift

12/11/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Sarasota County School Board Appoints Jody Dumas as Assistant Superintendent

12/11/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

All Faiths Food Bank Names New Director of Philanthropy

12/11/2019 By Staff

Recycle, Reduce, Reuse

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Recognizes Tervis

12/11/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

Florida Cancer Specialists Opens New $16 Million Lakewood Ranch Location

12/10/2019 By Staff

Gettin' Hygge With It

Five Finds to Up Your Cozy Quotient This Winter

12/02/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Müv-ing Up

A Retired Lakewood Ranch Executive Is a Major Player in the Smoking-Hot Cannabis Industry

12/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to Host Health and Wellness Expo

12/02/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe