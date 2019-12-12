Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Launches 49th Season

Dr. Celeste Wallander, president and CEO of the U.S. Russia Foundation, is a featured speaker in this year's SILL series. Image: Courtesy Photo

Internationally renowned experts will discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2020 “Global Issues” series. The new season, which runs Jan. 7 to March 27, features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice, and Lakewood Ranch. SILL also offers recordings of 12 of its Thursday series lectures every Thursday at Temple Beth Israel in Longboat Key. Speakers explore dozens of topics, including the U.S. role in the world, income inequality, climate change, migration, artificial intelligence, and topical issues in Latin America, Asia, Europe, Russia and Iran. A few of this year’s headliners include: Amb. Kathleen Stevens, former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea; James Baker, a director of the Institute for National Security and Counterterrorism; Peter Georgescu, vice chairman of New York Presbyterian Hospital and director of Just Capital; Dr. Ray Takeyh, who holds the Hasib J. Sabbagh Chair in Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and previously served as a senior advisor on Iran at the State Department; Dr. Susan A. MacManus, a University of South Florida Distinguished University Professor Emerita; and Dr. Celeste Wallander, president and CEO of the U.S. Russia Foundation, will provide an insider look at the Obama Administration's foreign policy strategy.