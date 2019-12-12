Barry Grooms Receives Realtor Association's 'Distinguished Service Award'

Barry Grooms Image: Courtesy Photo

The Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee recently awarded Barry Grooms, co-owner of SaraBay Suncoast Realty Inc. in Bradenton, its 2019 Distinguished Service Award. This award honors a realtor's contributions to local, state and national Realtor Associations and the community. Grooms is active with the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, serving as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and director. He is a former district vice-president of the state realtor association, and has been a leader for its public policy and advocacy committees and forums. He also serves as a federal political coordinator for the National Association of Realtors and will be the 2020 president of Florida Realtors, the state’s largest professional association, with 187,000 members.