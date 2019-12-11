Sarasota County School Board Appoints Jody Dumas as Assistant Superintendent

Jody Dumas Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota County School Board has approved the appointment of Jody Dumas to the position of assistant superintendent and chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately. Dumas has served as both interim COO and executive director of the school system's facilities, planning and construction since June. He assumes the position of assistant superintendent from Mitsi Corcoran, who was appointed as acting superintendent on Nov. 19 to serve on a short-term basis following the departure of embattled former superintendent Todd Bowden. Corcoran will fulfill the dual role of interim superintendent and chief financial officer until a permanent superintendent is hired in 2020.