Community Day School Receives $500,000 Gift

Community Day School Board of Trustees co-chair Rachel Saltzberg (left) and head of school Dan Ceaser (right), with Richard Orenstein and Rita Mazer Image: Courtesy Photo

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School recently received a gift of $500,000 from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust. The funds—directed by trustee Richard Orenstein—will be used to create an endowment fund for scholarships and to support the building of the Offutt Art Studio, part of the school’s new facilities on The Larry & Mary Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life. The capital funds for the Offutt Art Studio are being directed through the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, which is currently in the midst of a major fundraising campaign to redevelop its 32-acre campus on McIntosh Road.