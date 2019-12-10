Closures
Selby Public Library to Close for Repairs Starting Dec. 15
For full library services, users can visit the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library in Newtown.
Starting Dec. 15, workers will be making repairs to Selby Public Library's heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. It's part of a major project to install new HVAC, LED lighting and water-conserving plumbing fixtures at 21 Sarasota County-owned facilities.
For full library services during this period, users can visit the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library in Newtown. A small library service kiosk will remain available at Selby Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this project where patrons can receive assistance from library staff, pick up reserved items, place reserve requests and return items.