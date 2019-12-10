Selby Public Library to Close for Repairs Starting Dec. 15

Selby Public Library Image: Megan McDonald

Starting Dec. 15, workers will be making repairs to Selby Public Library's heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. It's part of a major project to install new HVAC, LED lighting and water-conserving plumbing fixtures at 21 Sarasota County-owned facilities.

For full library services during this period, users can visit the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library in Newtown. A small library service kiosk will remain available at Selby Public Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this project where patrons can receive assistance from library staff, pick up reserved items, place reserve requests and return items.