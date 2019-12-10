PGT Innovations to Acquire NewSouth Window Solutions

Workers at PGT Innovations Image: Courtesy Photo

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire NewSouth Window Solutions for $92 million in cash, subject to adjustments. NewSouth is a manufacturer and installer of factory-direct, energy-efficient windows and doors, including both impact-resistant and non-impact residential products. It has eight retail showrooms in several locations throughout Florida, with an additional showroom in Charleston, South Carolina, and is the only vertically integrated window dealer in Florida.