Florida Cancer Specialists Opens New $16 Million Lakewood Ranch Location

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) on Tuesday opened its new $16 million Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center. Designed by St. Petersburg-based Optimal Outcomes LLC, the cancer center features nearly 40 chemotherapy chairs, access to clinical trials and 10 examination rooms. The move accommodates the oncology practice’s growth. The new office also houses the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to eligible cancer patients for essential, non-medical living expenses.