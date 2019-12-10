Jobs
Cool Today Park to Host Job Fair
Cool Today Park, the Atlanta Braves' new North Port spring training facility, will host a job fair this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Park management will be interviewing for all open 2020 seasonal staff game-day positions, and encourages interested applicants to fill out an online application at braves.com/jobs beforehand. Applicants can enter the park on Saturday through Gate 1.