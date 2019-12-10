Check Out This Sarasota MOD Weekend Video Wrap-Up

A typical Sarasota '60s home. Image: Courtesy Photo

Modern architecture fans from as far away as Canada and Sweden attended the sixth annual Sarasota MOD Weekend in November, a celebration by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation of the Sarasota School of Architecture and its lasting heritage.

“Sarasota in the Sixties” was the theme of this year’s three-day fest, which included trolley tours of Southgate, walking tours of Lido Shores—home to several Sarasota School of Architecture treasures—and a panel discussion headlined by architect Frank Folsom Smith, designer of the iconic ‘60s Plymouth Harbour tower on Coon Key.

This brief, lively video wrap-up of MOD Weekend features remarkable images of Sarasota in the Sixties. Check it out.