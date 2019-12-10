MOD World
Check Out This Sarasota MOD Weekend Video Wrap-Up
The modern architecture festival attracted attendees from as far away as Canada and Sweden.
Modern architecture fans from as far away as Canada and Sweden attended the sixth annual Sarasota MOD Weekend in November, a celebration by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation of the Sarasota School of Architecture and its lasting heritage.
“Sarasota in the Sixties” was the theme of this year’s three-day fest, which included trolley tours of Southgate, walking tours of Lido Shores—home to several Sarasota School of Architecture treasures—and a panel discussion headlined by architect Frank Folsom Smith, designer of the iconic ‘60s Plymouth Harbour tower on Coon Key.
This brief, lively video wrap-up of MOD Weekend features remarkable images of Sarasota in the Sixties. Check it out.