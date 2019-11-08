Statewide Housing Data Trends Upward in Third Quarter of 2019

Florida’s housing market experienced positive trends in the third quarter of 2019, with more closed sales, higher median sale prices, more pending sales and rising pending inventory, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 78,759 in the third quarter of 2019, up 8.1 percent from the same time last year. The statewide median sales price for existing single-family homes in 3Q 2019 was $265,000, up 3.9 percent from the same time a year ago, and new pending sales for existing single-family homes rose 4.4 percent while pending inventory was up 1.7 percent. For more information, including condo trends and figures, click here.