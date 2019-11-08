Stats
Sarasota National Cemetery, by the Numbers
Sarasota National Cemetery opened in July 2009. It is one of 9 national cemeteries in Florida, and one of 138 in the U.S. Guided tours are offered each Tuesday at 10 a.m.
20,900
Number of veterans and eligible family members currently interred
150,000
Number of predicted total gravesites
10
Average interments a day
350
Average visitors a day
2,800
Number of seats in the ceremonial amphitheater, Patriot Plaza, which is available for public events
6
Number of art installations in Patriot Plaza, including sculpture, mosaics and photography
Nov. 11, 2019
Veteran’s Day Memorial Mass hosted by Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Venice
Dec. 14, 2019
Annual Remembrance Ceremony when 15,200 wreaths will be placed at gravesites.