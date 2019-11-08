Sarasota National Cemetery, by the Numbers

Sarasota National Cemetery opened in July 2009. It is one of 9 national cemeteries in Florida, and one of 138 in the U.S. Guided tours are offered each Tuesday at 10 a.m.

20,900

Number of veterans and eligible family members currently interred

150,000

Number of predicted total gravesites

10

Average interments a day

350

Average visitors a day

2,800

Number of seats in the ceremonial amphitheater, Patriot Plaza, which is available for public events

6

Number of art installations in Patriot Plaza, including sculpture, mosaics and photography

Nov. 11, 2019

Veteran’s Day Memorial Mass hosted by Knights of Columbus and the Diocese of Venice

Dec. 14, 2019

Annual Remembrance Ceremony when 15,200 wreaths will be placed at gravesites.