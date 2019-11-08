Sarasota Military Academy Invited to Reimagine Education Awards in London

Sarasota Military Academy (SMA) outreach director Todd Brown with participants from the 2018 Operation Outbreak program. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Military Academy's (SMA) Operation Outbreak educational platform was recently named one of the world’s most innovative hybrid learning programs by a global educational awards program organized by The Wharton School and QS Quacquarelli Symonds. SMA has been invited to attend the Reimagine Education Awards in London, England, which will take place from Dec. 8-10 in London's Queen Elizabeth II Centre. Operation Outbreak—which offered students the experience of participating of a disease outbreak scenario—was shortlisted from a list of more than 1,500 applications from 39 countries; the overall winners will receive $50,000 in funding. School outreach director Dr. Todd Brown will represent the academy and present the Operation Outbreak program to 500 educational experts from across the world.