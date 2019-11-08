Awards
Sarasota Military Academy Invited to Reimagine Education Awards in London
The school was recognized for its Operation Outbreak program, which offered students the experience of participating of a disease outbreak scenario.
Sarasota Military Academy's (SMA) Operation Outbreak educational platform was recently named one of the world’s most innovative hybrid learning programs by a global educational awards program organized by The Wharton School and QS Quacquarelli Symonds. SMA has been invited to attend the Reimagine Education Awards in London, England, which will take place from Dec. 8-10 in London's Queen Elizabeth II Centre. Operation Outbreak—which offered students the experience of participating of a disease outbreak scenario—was shortlisted from a list of more than 1,500 applications from 39 countries; the overall winners will receive $50,000 in funding. School outreach director Dr. Todd Brown will represent the academy and present the Operation Outbreak program to 500 educational experts from across the world.