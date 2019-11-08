Public Invited to Legacy Trail Extension Meetings

A cyclist examines an existing Legacy Trail map. Image: Courtesy Photo

Community members are invited to attend a public meeting to give input on the Legacy Trail extension, which won approval last year and will connect the existing Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota. Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff will share a brief presentation at the start of each meeting, followed by open discussion and public input opportunities. Community members wishing to learn more or share their thoughts are encouraged to attend one of these meetings (both will be identical):

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m., Payne Park auditorium, 2100 E. Laurel St., Sarasota.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m., The 360 Church, 5250 McIntosh Road, Sarasota.