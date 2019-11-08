PINC Announces New Speaker

Stephen Wiltshire, known for his intricate drawings and depictions of the world’s greatest cities, will join the speaker lineup for this year’s PINC Experience, which will be held Dec. 12 at the Sarasota Opera House. A London-born architectural artist who was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old, Wiltshire’s work has gained global recognition with his panoramas and cityscapes that are often drawn from memory and at great speed from the tops of skyscrapers or after whistle-stop helicopter rides. He joins other PINC speakers, including Iranian filmmaker Gelareh Kiazand and "artistic chemist" Tyler Thrasher.