Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Announces 2019-2020 Board of Directors
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. The board will lead, advise and chair initiatives that directly support the Greater Sarasota Chamber’s mission. The board members are the following:
Chair: Paul Caragiulo, Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant
Chair-Elect: Dr. Larry Thompson, Ringling College of Art and Design
Immediate Past Chair: John LaCivita, Willis Smith Construction
Kelley Lavin: Sarasota magazine
Charlie Bailey: Williams Parker
Richard Bedford: Real Estate And Land Consulting, LLC
Jeff Benninghoff: WWSB ABC-7
Kirk Boylston: Lakewood Ranch Commercial
Matt Brockway: Icard, Merril, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg, PA
Jennifer Compton: Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
Stacey Crawford: Capstan Financial Consulting Group, LLC
Dr. Michael Crosby: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Andy Dorr: Githler Development, Inc.
Beth Ebersole: Kerkering, Barberio & Co.
Stanley Eding: FCCI Insurance
Christopher Gallagher: Hoyt Architects
Andy Guz: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Teri Hansen: Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation
Joe C. Hembree: Hembree & Associates, Inc.
Steven High: The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art
Kameron Hodgens: The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center
Dr. Karen Holbrook: University of South Florida
Stacia King: Herald-Tribune Media Group
David Lafferty: Tidewell Hospice
Jim Ley: Hibiscus Suites
Lorrie Liang: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Mike McCoy: Bank of America
Erin McLeod: Senior Friendship Center
Dennis Murphy: Gulfside Bank
Dr. Donal O’Shea: New College of Florida
Mark Pritchett: Gulf Coast Community Foundation
Dr. Carol Probstfeld: State College of Florida
Michael Quillen: Gecko’s Hospitality Group
Myron Robinson: Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay
Jennifer Rominiecki: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
David Rovine: Baltimore Orioles
Renee Ryckman: Escape Countdown
Joe C. Seidensticker: Tableseide Restaurant Group
Elizabeth Stamoulis: Williams Parker
Gerhard Toth: Regions Bank
Don Vichitvongsa: PGT Innovations
Emily Walsh: Observer Media Group
Richard S. Webb, IV: Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg PA