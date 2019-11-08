  1. News & City Life
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Announces 2019-2020 Board of Directors

The board includes Sarasota group publisher Kelley Lavin.

By Staff 11/8/2019 at 12:33pm

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce president Heather Kasten

Image: Everett Dennison

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. The board will lead, advise and chair initiatives that directly support the Greater Sarasota Chamber’s mission. The board members are the following:

Chair: Paul Caragiulo, Caragiulos Italian American Restaurant

Chair-Elect: Dr. Larry Thompson, Ringling College of Art and Design

Immediate Past Chair: John LaCivita, Willis Smith Construction

Kelley Lavin: Sarasota magazine 

Charlie Bailey: Williams Parker

Richard Bedford: Real Estate And Land Consulting, LLC

Jeff Benninghoff: WWSB ABC-7

Kirk Boylston: Lakewood Ranch Commercial

Matt Brockway: Icard, Merril, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg, PA

Jennifer Compton: Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Stacey Crawford: Capstan Financial Consulting Group, LLC

Dr. Michael Crosby: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Andy Dorr: Githler Development, Inc.

Beth Ebersole: Kerkering, Barberio & Co.

Stanley Eding: FCCI Insurance

Christopher Gallagher: Hoyt Architects

Andy Guz: Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Teri Hansen: Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

Joe C. Hembree: Hembree & Associates, Inc.

Steven High: The John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Kameron Hodgens: The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center

Dr. Karen Holbrook: University of South Florida

Stacia King: Herald-Tribune Media Group

David Lafferty: Tidewell Hospice

Jim Ley: Hibiscus Suites

Lorrie Liang: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Mike McCoy: Bank of America

Erin McLeod: Senior Friendship Center

Dennis Murphy: Gulfside Bank

Dr. Donal O’Shea: New College of Florida

Mark Pritchett: Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Dr. Carol Probstfeld: State College of Florida

Michael Quillen: Gecko’s Hospitality Group

Myron Robinson: Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay

Jennifer Rominiecki: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

David Rovine: Baltimore Orioles

Renee Ryckman: Escape Countdown

Joe C. Seidensticker: Tableseide Restaurant Group

Elizabeth Stamoulis: Williams Parker

Gerhard Toth: Regions Bank

Don Vichitvongsa: PGT Innovations

Emily Walsh: Observer Media Group

Richard S. Webb, IV: Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg PA

