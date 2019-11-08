C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

Sarasota's C.G. Jung Society celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Image: Shutterstock

Starting Nov. 15 and running through April of next year, the C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota will be hosting a series of lectures and workshops exploring Jungian themes of creativity and imagination. Carl Jung, a contemporary of Sigmund Freud, was a Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst whose teachings have influenced psychiatry, philosophy and religious studies. He is known for establishing personality archetypes, interpreting symbolism and his theories on the Collective Unconscious.

Sarasota's C. G. Jung Society was founded 25 years ago by Marion C. Hoppin, a psychologist from New York who saw the potential for a thriving Jungian community in the area. Dr. Galin McGowan, who will soon be stepping into the role of the society's president, says the local chapter is a vibrant collective, filled with thoughtful individuals from a diverse variety of backgrounds. They enjoy coming together to discuss books, watch films, hear guest speakers and engage in dialogue.

The presentation series, which features local and guest speakers, covers a range of topics including dream analysis, art therapy and finding resilience in trying times. Each lecture will be accompanied by an interactive workshop the following evening, in which participants can ask additional questions, engage in group discussions or try some hands-on experiments such as the creation of art.

Dr. Galin McGowan Image: Courtesy Photograph

McGowan will be kicking off this season with a talk titled “Divine Imaginations and the Evolution of Consciousness.” She will discuss how taking a deep dive into the images of your psyche can be therapeutic for emotional wellness and finding harmony between religious and scientific selves. She hopes to “move a person towards being comfortable in their own personal skin and working towards happiness, both inner and outer."

Hear Dr. Galin McGowan's lecture “Divine Imagination and the Evolution of Consciousness,” on Nov. 15 from 7 -9 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn, located at 3727 Bahia Vista St. Art gallery reception starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased here.