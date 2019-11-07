Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 7-13

The cast of The Thanksgiving Play. Image: Courtesy Urbanite Theatre

Opening Nov. 8

A group of all-white teaching artists attempt to create a culturally sensitive pageant to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. What could go wrong? Through Dec. 15 at Urbanite's intimate downtown theater.

Nov. 6-Jan. 3

The five-time Tony nominated Broadway musical opens Florida Studio Theatre’s mainstage season. With story and lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, the bluegrass-flavored musical tells the romantic story of love and forgiveness against the backdrop of the American South in the 1940s.

Nov. 8-10

Gerard Schwartz, conductor laureate of the Seattle Symphony, is the guest conductor and Lise de la Salle is the guest pianist when the Sarasota Orchestra opens its Masterworks season with a program of romantic works by Strauss, Mozart and Dvořák. Three performances at the Van Wezel. Catch our recent conversation with Schwartz here.

Nov. 9-10

The Sarasota fairgrounds once again travels back to the 11th century for four full weekends of tournaments, feasts and family activities. The fair continues Nov. 16-17, 23-24, 30 and Dec. 1.

Nov. 10

The popular outdoor concert series concludes its fall run with the Perlman Music Program Alumni String Quartet, under the banyan trees at beautiful Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. And be sure to check out the annual Orchid Show, Blossoms of Asia, in the tropical conservatory.

Nov. 8-Feb. 8

The largest public photo exhibition in North America, The Fence, returns to Nathan Benderson Park with works by some of the nation’s best photographers and, this year, some of the region’s best photographers, too.