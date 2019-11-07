Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

The Leapfrog Group has released its most recent hospital safety grades. The organization assigns hospitals across the nation A, B, C, D or F safety grades in the spring and fall of each year based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care. Researchers note that more than 50,000 lives could be saved if all hospitals performed at the level of A-graded hospitals, noting in particular that patients had almost double a risk of dying at D and F hospitals than at an A-graded hospitals. In the fall 2019 report, 33 percent of hospitals in the nation earned an “A,” 25 percent earned a “B,” 34 percent earned a “C,” 8 percent a “D” and just under 1 percent an “F.” The grades are calculated by top patient-safety experts twice each year to help patients assess and choose the safest local hospitals to seek care.

Here's how local hospitals ranked:

Sarasota Memorial Hospital: A

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota: A

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center: A

Venice Regional Bayfront Health: B

Manatee Memorial Hospital: C

Blake Medical Center: B