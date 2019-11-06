  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

10 Bucks or Less

Rincon Cubano Excels at the Basics of Habanero Cuisine

Rincon Cubano translates as “Cuban corner,” and that gets right to the heart of what this restaurant is all about.

By Staff 11/6/2019 at 4:55pm Published in the November 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Rincon Cubano's mariquitas.

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

 

Rincon Cubano translates as “Cuban corner,” and that gets right to the heart of what this restaurant is all about. It’s a neighborhood joint you can drop into for breakfast, lunch or dinner and where you can even hang around after dark for a mojito and live music.

The menu is centered around a long selection of sandwiches, which, of course, includes the famous Cuban (made with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard), pan con lechon (literally “bread with pork”), the media noche (a Cuban with sweeter bread) and chicken, fish and steak options. The sandwich menu costs between $6.99 and $11.75, depending on the size and whether you opt for extra meat. A nine-inch Cuban with the regular amount of meat is $6.99 and is plenty satisfying; same goes for a basic nine-inch pan con lechon.

Don’t skip the chance to try some appetizers. The fried yuca with an ultra-garlicky mojo dipping sauce ($3.75) improves on French fries, while the freshly fried plantain chips called mariquitas ($4.49) are addictive.

In addition to its sandwiches, Rincon offers specials that change every day. The cerdo asado ($12), served every Saturday, has a texture similar to pulled pork, but with a minimum of spices and additives, meaning you get a full blast of pork goodness, plus sautéed onions, rice and beans. The portions are beyond generous, meaning you’ll be walking out with a to-go container that weighs as much as a dictionary.  

RINCON CUBANO | 1756 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota, (941) 706-3472, rinconcubanosarasota.com

Filed under
Cuban food
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

10 Bucks or Less

Rincon Cubano Excels at the Basics of Habanero Cuisine

11/06/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Bacchus on the Beach, a White Truffle Festival and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

11/06/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Liquid diet

Five Spectacular Sarasota Soups

11/04/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Sip, baby, sip

Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

10/31/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Baseball

Atlanta Braves Announce 2020 Spring Training Report Dates

11/05/2019 By Staff

Rowing

Sarasota Coastal Regatta Takes Place Nov. 22-24

11/05/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Limelight

Brunch on the Bay 2019

11/04/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Bash at the Bishop

11/04/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever

11/01/2019 By Staff

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

10/30/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

10/30/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Biking

Pedego Electric Bikes Opens in Sarasota

11/06/2019 By Staff

Development

Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Phillippi Landings Condos

11/06/2019 By Staff

Education

Sarasota County Schools, Newtown Alive Partner to Honor Dorothye Smith

11/06/2019 Photography by Staff

Fast Track

Sarasota Conservationist Named President of TREE Foundation

11/05/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Fast Track

Coastal Orthopedics Adds Two New Physicians

11/06/2019 By Staff

Power Up

Four Restaurants With Bowls That Pack a Nutritious Punch

11/06/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe