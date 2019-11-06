Rincon Cubano Excels at the Basics of Habanero Cuisine

Rincon Cubano's mariquitas. Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Rincon Cubano translates as “Cuban corner,” and that gets right to the heart of what this restaurant is all about. It’s a neighborhood joint you can drop into for breakfast, lunch or dinner and where you can even hang around after dark for a mojito and live music.

The menu is centered around a long selection of sandwiches, which, of course, includes the famous Cuban (made with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard), pan con lechon (literally “bread with pork”), the media noche (a Cuban with sweeter bread) and chicken, fish and steak options. The sandwich menu costs between $6.99 and $11.75, depending on the size and whether you opt for extra meat. A nine-inch Cuban with the regular amount of meat is $6.99 and is plenty satisfying; same goes for a basic nine-inch pan con lechon.

Don’t skip the chance to try some appetizers. The fried yuca with an ultra-garlicky mojo dipping sauce ($3.75) improves on French fries, while the freshly fried plantain chips called mariquitas ($4.49) are addictive.

In addition to its sandwiches, Rincon offers specials that change every day. The cerdo asado ($12), served every Saturday, has a texture similar to pulled pork, but with a minimum of spices and additives, meaning you get a full blast of pork goodness, plus sautéed onions, rice and beans. The portions are beyond generous, meaning you’ll be walking out with a to-go container that weighs as much as a dictionary.



RINCON CUBANO | 1756 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota, (941) 706-3472, rinconcubanosarasota.com