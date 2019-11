Marc White Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasotans Marc and Sheryll White have opened a Pedego Electric Bikes store at 3460 Clark Road, near the intersection of Beneva and Clark. Prior to opening their Pedego store, the Whites spent 21 years running a real estate company, and both are also lifelong cyclists. The new store offers rentals, sales and service of Pedego electric bikes with guided tours coming soon. Free test rides are also available.