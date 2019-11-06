Four Restaurants With Bowls That Pack a Nutritious Punch

Get your morning off to a strong start with an açaí bowl, a nutritional powerhouse made from a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich açaí berry, topped with organic granola, plus a selection of superfood ingredients. 8226 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 822-0463, vitalitybowls.com

Even casual burger and pizza spots are adding delicious fuel. Oak & Stone’s veggie bowl has tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados and roasted mushrooms that add earthiness. 5405 University Parkway, University Park, (941) 225-4590; 4067 Clark Road, Sarasota, (941) 893-4881; oakandstone.com

Bonefish lists its grilled salmon superfood salad in the “greens” section of its menu, but it is a bowl, for sure, with grilled fish and superfoods like kale and romaine, ancient grains, feta, avocado, pickled onions and sweet potato bites. 3971 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 924-9090; 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota, (941) 360-3171; 7456 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 1681 U.S. 41 Bypass S., Venice, (941) 493-4180; bonefishgrill.com

The cauliflower rice bowl is light and refreshing with tzatziki, feta, Israeli schug (a hot sauce), cucumbers and fresh dill. Throw in some harissa for an extra spicy kick and add on a grilled lamb kabob for a more substantial meal. 5248 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 256-3460, zoeskitchen.com