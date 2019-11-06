Coastal Orthopedics Adds Two New Physicians

Dr. Patrick Denmarkarian Image: Courtesy Photo

Coastal Orthopedics recently added orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Patrick Dermarkarian and shoulder, elbow and sports medicine specialist Dr. R. Stephen Otte to its staff. Dermarkarian is trained in all aspects of spine surgery, including complex adult and pediatric deformities of the spine, as well as minimally invasive and motion preservation procedures. Otte's specialty is shoulder replacement surgery, with a specific interest in complex rotator cuff management and joint replacement of the shoulder. He also treats sports-related shoulder and elbow injuries.