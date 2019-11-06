Bacchus on the Beach, a White Truffle Festival and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Friday, Nov. 8

It's time for the Longboat Key Club's annual Bacchus on the Beach soiree. With your toes in the sand, enjoy an evening of fine wines and spirits, tasty morsels (including a mountain of stone crab), a live auction, music and dancing. Rumor has it mermaids will be present. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased here.

Friday, Nov. 8 – Monday, Nov. 11

Joining eateries across the nation, Cafe Gabbiano will be celebrating white Alba truffles in addition to fine Italian wines and cuisines. A specialty menu will feature dishes such as poached twin lobster tail pasta, chicken tortellini and homemade gnocchi, all served with delectable truffles shaved tableside. Reservations can be made here.

Saturday, Nov. 9

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch is hosting a leisurely afternoon of food and drink tastings, with proceeds benefiting local charitable organizations. From 1–4 p.m., enjoy the outdoor environment while you sample fine wines and tasty treats from a wide variety of local restaurants. Tickets start at $85 and can be found here.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Big Top Brewery is commemorating the return of fan-favorite Decklins Indulgence, a chocolate and peanut butter brew. In addition to live music from the South Trail Band, there will be three food trucks on-site including Puerto Rico Spice and the Deli Deli Sandwich Co. As always, Big Top events are child- and pet-friendly.

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Nov. 10

This weekend head to Cortez for some “Peace, Love and Claws.” With fun for the whole family, there will be a kid zone, local vendors, a beer tent, live music on multiple stages and, of course, plenty of stone crab. Admission to the event is free.